What Has SZA Said About Dating Drake?

SZA revealed that she had been in a long-term relationship with her high school sweetheart, but after breaking up, had a few casual romances — including with Drake in 2009. However, she says, “It wasn’t hot and heavy or anything. It was like youth vibes. It was so childish.” She credits this to both being “really young,” with Drake just starting to see his big breakout in the wake of his mixtape So Far Gone and SZA a year out from high school graduation trying to settle on a college (she eventually went with Delaware State, but dropped out in her last semester). And although the two didn’t connect in a more meaningful way, she did say last year that, “We’re cool. And we’ve always been cool… I think highly of him…He’s King Drake.”