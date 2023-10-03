Back in 2020, Drake shocked the world when he revealed a past relationship with SZA on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode II standout “Mr. Right Now.” SZA later confirmed the connection, but aside from Drake praising SZA’s album SOS last year and her attending his It’s All A Blur Tour in disguise this year, the closest they’ve ever come to discussing it was last December, when she said he had a “Regina George quality to him” after SNL roasted him for his loverboy tendencies and, more recently, when they collaborated on the toxic relationship anthem, “Slime You Out.” Today, though, SZA finally gave a little more detail in a new Rolling Stone cover story.
What Has SZA Said About Dating Drake?
SZA revealed that she had been in a long-term relationship with her high school sweetheart, but after breaking up, had a few casual romances — including with Drake in 2009. However, she says, “It wasn’t hot and heavy or anything. It was like youth vibes. It was so childish.” She credits this to both being “really young,” with Drake just starting to see his big breakout in the wake of his mixtape So Far Gone and SZA a year out from high school graduation trying to settle on a college (she eventually went with Delaware State, but dropped out in her last semester). And although the two didn’t connect in a more meaningful way, she did say last year that, “We’re cool. And we’ve always been cool… I think highly of him…He’s King Drake.”