Hayley Williams doesn’t mind putting a fan in their place when they overstep her boundaries, even if she later comes to regret it. One fan on social media learned this the hard way: Last week, Paramore announced their decision to postpone several shows at the last minute, which didn’t sit well with a few fans.

Although the band hinted at the reason — writing in their note on social media, “In the interest of our health and the ability to put on a show you all deserve” — a few fans continued to push back.

One individual questioned why the group couldn’t manage to push through when other acts — such as Metallica and Iron Maiden, who dealt with medical strain — did. In screenshots gathered by Stereogum, Williams responded to the asinine remarks by writing, “Neither James [Hetfield] nor Bruce [Dickinson] are gonna suck your d*ck for this, love.”

Things really heated up when the fans called Williams “whiney,” to which she clapped back by saying, “I have a lung infection, you soft sh*t! Not a broken limb. One you can sing with for two hours, another you can’t.”

