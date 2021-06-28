Through the whole #FreeBritney movement, one figure close to Britney Spears who has been publicly silent about the situation is her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. Now, finally, Jamie Lynn has taken a moment to show support for sister and explain why it has taken so long for her to do so.

Jamie Lynn shared a video on her Instagram Story today in which she speaks to the camera and starts, “Hey everybody, I just want to take a second to address a few things. The only reason I haven’t before is because I felt like until my sister was able speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do. But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears addresses Britney's conservatorship following her court statement. “I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after.” pic.twitter.com/BTHBQbz1tD — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 28, 2021

From there, she goes on to note that she doesn’t have a financial interest in what Britney does with her career, saying, “I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rain forest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way.”

She also explained that her support for Britney has been in private, noting, “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform. But I can assure that I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after.”

Watch the video above and read a full transcript of it below.