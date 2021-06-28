Through the whole #FreeBritney movement, one figure close to Britney Spears who has been publicly silent about the situation is her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. Now, finally, Jamie Lynn has taken a moment to show support for sister and explain why it has taken so long for her to do so.
Jamie Lynn shared a video on her Instagram Story today in which she speaks to the camera and starts, “Hey everybody, I just want to take a second to address a few things. The only reason I haven’t before is because I felt like until my sister was able speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do. But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”
Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears addresses Britney's conservatorship following her court statement.
“I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after.” pic.twitter.com/BTHBQbz1tD
— Pop Base (@PopBase) June 28, 2021
From there, she goes on to note that she doesn’t have a financial interest in what Britney does with her career, saying, “I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rain forest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way.”
She also explained that her support for Britney has been in private, noting, “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform. But I can assure that I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after.”
“Hey everybody, I just want to take a second to address a few things. The only reason I haven’t before is because I felt like until my sister was able speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do. But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.
I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born that I’ve only loved, adored, and supported my sister. This is my freakin’ big sister before any of this bullsh*t. I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rain forest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness.
I’ve made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister. […] Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform. But I can assure that I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after. Note that. I mean, I’ve worked since I was 9 years old, I’ve paid my own frickin’ bills since I was 10 years old. Not that I owe the public anything because my sister knows I love and support her. That’s the only person I owe anything to. I’m not my family — I am my own person and I am speaking for myself.
I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel, like I told her to do many years ago. Oh, not on a big public platform, but just in a personal conversation between two sisters. So I’m very proud she’s taking that step.
If any of the conservatorship is flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that, 100 percent. Because I support my sister. I love my sister, always have, always will, as long as she’s happy. So, let’s keep praying, that’s all.”