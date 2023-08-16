Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Have Reportedly Separated After Cheating Allegations

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have reportedly separated over cheating allegations, according to TMZ. TMZ’s sources say that Sam moved out of the couple’s home after accusing Spears of cheating on him and that “it’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.” The couple’s relationship was reportedly close to being on the rocks for months, despite Asghari’s public defense of Spears for behavior some observers have called erratic.

The couple began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of Spears’ music video for “Slumber Party.” Asghari is a personal trainer who was very vocal about supporting her through her conservatorship and the responding #FreeBritney movement. He proposed to her in September 2021, and in April of 2022, they announced her pregnancy with her third child and his first, which ended in a miscarriage. The couple was married in June of 2022 in a home ceremony that her ex, Jason Alexander, tried to crash, leading to his arrest.

Throughout the past year, Asghari has stood by Spears as she was caught up in an incident at a trendy Los Angeles restaurant and as fans speculated about her mental health due to her social media activity. “My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances,” he said. “Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately.”

Spears recently dipped her toe back into the music biz with the will.i.am collaboration “Mind Your Business,” and has been writing a memoir after what she calls “a lot of therapy.”