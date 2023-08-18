Amid several rumors and reports of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari‘s divorce, Asghari has taken to Instagram to confirm the news.

Asghari and Spears met in 2016 on the set of Spears’ video for “Slumber Party.” The two married in June of 2022. In a story, Asghari wrote that although the marriage is coming to an end sooner than expected—after 14 months, to be exact— he still wishes his soon-to-be-ex-wife nothing but the best.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Asghari wrote. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Sh*t happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic], so I will just ask for everyone, including media, to be kind and thoughtful.”

In his message, Asghari seems to be at peace over the divorce, despite the fact that earlier reports claim that Spears once beat Asghari in his sleep.

Spears herself has not commented on the impending divorce, but appears to be in good spirits. In her latest Instagram post, Spears is seen on the beach, riding horseback. In the post’s caption, she shared that she is considering buying a new horse.

