The list of nominees for this year’s American Music Awards was unveiled last month. It’s a star-studded list, and so far, the list of artists set to perform at the Cardi B-hosted ceremony (which airs on November 21 on ABC) packs a punch, too. Organizers announced its first batch of performers this morning and the list includes Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, and Bad Bunny.

Megan and BTS will be performing together to give their “Butter” remix its television debut. It’s not clear what song(s) Rodrigo will deliver for her AMAs debut, but Bad Bunny is set to perform “Lo Siento BB:/.”

More performers are expected to be announced soon, but one who won’t make the cut is Morgan Wallen. He’s up for two awards due to his performance on the charts, but AMAs organizers noted last month, “Morgan Wallen is a nominee this year based on charting. As his conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting). We plan to evaluate his progress in doing meaningful work as an ally to the Black community and will consider his participation in future shows.”

