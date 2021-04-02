BTS are worldwide superstars and if there’s any doubt about that, their 2020 stands as proof to their extreme success. The K-pop group landed three No. 1 songs on the singles charts, including “Life Goes On” and “Dynamite,” while snagging the title of best-selling artist last year as well. Add in the fact that they had nearly all of 2020’s most popular tweets and it’s clear BTS’ stardom reaches all corners of the world.

The South Korean natives are preparing to give their adoring fans a new project, and to begin its rollout they shared their new single, “Film Out,” with an explosive new video. The visual starts off rather calm as the members of BTS walk around a room and reminisce on their good times together.

Things take a dramatic turn when a fiery explosion interrupts the peace. The song was written in collaboration with Iyori Shimuzi of the Japanese trio Back Number and will be featured as in the upcoming Japanese film, Signal The Movie Cold Case Investigation Unit. “Film Out” will also appear on the group’s upcoming album, BTS, The Best. The Japanese-language project will be comprised of new songs and tracks that the group has released since 2017. BTS, The Best will arrive on June 17.

Press play on the new track in the video above.

BTS, The Best is out 6/17 via Big Hit Entertainment. Get it here.