BTS Had Basically All Of 2020’s Most Popular Tweets

Earlier this month, Twitter shared a blog post outlining the most liked and retweeted tweets of 2020, but it doesn’t quite tell the whole story, as the gravity of BTS’ impact on the platform wasn’t done justice.

Of the year’s top ten most-liked tweets, two of them were from @BTS_twt, making it the only account with multiple entries in the top ten (based on data from Wikipedia last updated on December 26). Both tweets have about 3.1 million likes, and one is of V getting his hair done, while the other is of Jungkook covering Lauv’s “Never Not.” Other accounts with some of the year’s top tweets include Chadwick Boseman (the announcement of his death), Barack Obama (honoring Kobe Bryant), and Andy Milonakis (making a joke about astronauts leaving Earth at a good time).

BTS’ dominance becomes more apparent as you work your way down the list of 2020’s top tweets: Of the 29 most-liked posts, a whopping 18 of them are from BTS (aka nearly two thirds). Meanwhile, as Twitter noted in their post, the second-most retweeted tweet of the year is Jungkook’s “Never Not” cover, while the Boseman announcement is first. These accolades, by the way, mostly apply to the all-time list of most popular tweets as well, since a 2017 tweet from Obama is the only pre-2020 tweet in the top 30.

Find the full list of this year’s top ten most-liked tweets below.

1. Family of Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) — “[It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman […]]” (7.5 million likes, August 28)

2. Barack Obama (@BarackObama) — “Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act.[…]” (3.9m, January 26)

3. Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) — “Congratulations to the Astronauts that left Earth today. Good choice.” (3.7m, May 30)

4. Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) — “We did it, @JoeBiden.” (3.3m, November 7)

5. Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) — “America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.[…]” (3.3m, November 7)

6. Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) — “Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome.” (3.3m, August 26)

7. BTS (@BTS_twt) — “Hi Army.” (3.1m, August 16)

8. BTS (@BTS_twt) — “Never Not.” (3.1m, May 3)

9. Mel (@_melaneee) — “IM OFFICIALLY CANCER FREE !!!” (2.9m, June 30)

10. Jamie (@gnuman1979) — “Quarantine day 6.” (2.9m, March 16)