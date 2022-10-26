BTS’ Jin Crash-Lands In A UFO In New Teaser For ‘The Astronaut’

In what’s already one of the very, very highly-anticipated releases of the year in K-pop, or even in pop music overall, comes the official teaser to Jin‘s solo single “The Astronaut.” Dropping at midnight KST (October 27, 11 a.m. EST on October 26), Big Hit Music released a 38-second video teaser featuring the BTS member sitting atop of a rock on a hill overlooking barren land and an abandoned UFO that crashed.

Considering it is a teaser, viewers can already assume Jin was the modern-day, dapper astronaut who just crash-landed the UFO to wherever their location is. After all, there’s a helmet not-so-subtly placed in front of him.

The official music video teaser for “The Astronaut” is said to be the last thing on the promotional schedule before the actual release, according to a poster Big Hit Music shared last week.

“The Astronaut” and the music video are set to release at midnight EST on Friday, October 28 on all streaming platforms. The long-awaited single was co-written by Jin and Coldplay following the success of BTS and the rock band’s certified platinum hit “The Universe.”

Jin will be making his live debut performance of “The Astronaut” on the same day in a live broadcast of Coldplay’s concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina