BTS Reveals That Their Next Album Will Come Out In June

Over the past few years, BTS reached new heights in their worldwide stardom as the Korean band made an impact in the western hemisphere. It started with records like 2019’s “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey and 2020’s “On,” which both made for the group’s first top-ten entry on the Billboard 200. BTS’ stardom was cemented at the end of 2020 when they locked in back-to-back No. 1 songs with “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On.” Last year, BTS earned themselves three more chart-topping songs with “My Universe” alongside Coldplay, “Butter,” and “Permission To Dance.” The latter two records are set to appear on the band’s upcoming album, which they just gave an exciting update about.

According to Consequence, during the final show of their Las Vegas residency, which took place on Saturday, BTS teased that will drop a new album on June 10. They did so with a video that captured clips from their lengthy. It ended with “WE ARE BULLETPROOF” and the release date appearing on the screen. The phrase seems to reference BTS’ original name, “Bulletproof Boy Scouts,” and their debut album 2 Cool 4 Skool.

After the Vegas show, BTS’ label, BigHit Music, confirmed that the band’s new album would indeed arrive on June 10 thanks to a message to fans over the weekend. The release date for their upcoming album, which would be their first since 2020’s Be, falls in line with BTS’ ninth anniversary as a group and their annual BTS Festa which is on June 13 this year.

You can watch the video announcing BTS’ next album above.