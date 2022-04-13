2020 brought two new full-length projects from Future: his eighth album High Off Life and his collaborative Lil Uzi Vert project Pluto x Baby Pluto. Since then, though, fans have been waiting for a new LP from Future. The rapper has been hinting at when it’s set to arrive, as last week, he indicated it would be coming later this month. Now, he has doubled down on the release window in a new Instagram post.

Sharing a photo of himself (perhaps the album cover given its square crop), he wrote, “date 4.29 title TBA.” So, it looks like the album’s dropping on the 29th this month but we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out what it’s called.

While it’s been a year-plus since a new Future album, fans haven’t been hungry for new material from the rapper. In January, he and Gunna dropped perhaps the most viral song of 2022 so far, “Pushin P” (which they performed on Saturday Night Live earlier this month). Aside from that, he popped up on Lil Durk’s “Petty Too” (which they later performed on The Tonight Show). More recently, he featured on Earthgang’s “Billi.”

