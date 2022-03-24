Kehlani has revealed the artwork and release date for their much-anticipated third studio album, Blue Water Road. The album, executive-produced by Pop Wansel, arrives next month.

“Blue Water Road is a destination in my mind,” Kehlani says in a statement. “I’m giving everyone access. It’s an emotional journey, a sexual journey, and a spiritual journey. To me, the album is like a glass house. It’s light, transparent, and the sun is shining right through it.”

Kehlani began writing the album in September of 2020 while renting an Airbnb in Malibu with close friends and collaborators. After their vacation, they rented another home with Wansel to experiment with new sounds for the record. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the “Altar” singer revealed that the songs they wrote were originally planned for a deluxe edition of their sophomore album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t.

“We just made so much cool sh*t, and it was so different from what I would consider to be able to be on the deluxe because it didn’t sound anything like it,” they said “I just was like, ‘F*ck it, this is a whole new project.'”

Blue Water Road is out 4/29 via Atlantic. Pre-save it here.

