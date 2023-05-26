Celine Dion is having a big year. The pop legend made her acting debut in the movie Love Again. She had fans protest Rolling Stone offices after they published a list of the “200 Greatest Singers Of All Time” and left her off. Unfortunately, it looks like she has to slow things down a bit.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer announced today (May 26) that all the dates of her Courage World Tour are canceled. She has been battling Stiff Person Syndrome and says in a statement that she is “working really hard to build back my strength.”

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100 percent. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again.”

According to The National Institute Of Health, stiff-person syndrome (SPS) is a rare, progressive neurological disorder with symptoms including stiff muscles in the trunk (torso), arms, and legs, sensitivity to noise, touch, and emotional distress, and muscle spasms.

The 42-date run was supposed to take place from August of this year all the way into April of 2024.