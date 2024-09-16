Chappell Roan won Best New Artist at the 2024 MTV VMAs last Wednesday, September 11. Roan is essentially a lock to be nominated for Best New Artist at the 2025 Grammys, but she isn’t holding her breath.

“My mom would love to go to the Grammys or the Brits,” Roan told The Face, adding, “I’m kind of hoping I don’t win, because then everyone will get off my ass: ​’See, guys, we did it and we didn’t win, bye!’ I won’t have to do this again!”

Roan would rather achieve longevity in her career than win a prestigious award in 2025, and she’s focused on “making this sustainable,” as she explained to The Face.

“This industry and artistry f*cking thrive on mental illness, burnout, overworking yourself, overextending yourself, not sleeping,” the rapidly ascending star said. “You get bigger [and] the more unhealthy you are. Isn’t that so f*cked up?”

Roan cited Instagram, TikTok, and the internet as a whole for feeding into the toxic cycle, before she concluded, “The ambition is: How do I not hate myself, my job, my life, and do this? Because right now, it’s not working. I’m just scrambling to try to feel healthy.”

Roan has been outspoken about creating boundaries with her fans — more accurately, strangers behaving inappropriately under the guise of fandom — and the immense struggle of becoming famous so quickly.