Earlier this year, Chappell Roan was an opener on Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour. Months later, she released the single “Good Luck, Babe!,” which would go on to be her first top-10 song and launch her into the stardom she enjoys (or puts up with, more accurately) today.

Now, the two pop favorites have gotten back together.

Roan and Rodrigo reunited yesterday (August 20) at Inglewood, California’s Intuit Dome. During Rodrigo’s concert, she brought out Roan as a surprise guest, and they sang Roan’s ‘Hot To Go!’ together. Find a clip of that here. Introducing Roan, Rodrigo said (as Variety notes), “I think she is one of the most singular, inspiring, powerful artists I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting, and I’m so excited because she’s gonna sing one of my favorite songs of all time.”

The pair also made a funny TikTok video and you can check that out here.

In a recent interview, Roan confirmed that she sings backing vocals on Rodrigo’s “Lacy” and “Obsessed,” as well as her The Hunger Games: Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes song “Can’t Catch Me Now.” She explained, “We all work out of the same studio and Dan [Nigro] is like, ‘Are you free right now, can you come help? So I go over there and sing harmonies cause it’s really nice on a song to have different tones. I love that [Rodrigo’s] open to having another vocalist; she’s so sweet to me.”