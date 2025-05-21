Chappell Roan’s music leaves a lasting impression and so does the “Pink Pony Club” singer’s bold statement.

Chappell’s stance on well-rounded support of rising acts from their record labels and fans respecting entertainers’ boundaries were received fairly well. However, the Grammy Award winners’ remarks during the 2024 presidential election cycle and pro-child-free stance has rubbed folks the wrong way.

In a recent appearance on the Outlaws with TS Madison podcast, Chappell Roan defended herself against claims that she is a villain.

As she, co-guest Sasha Colby, and host Madison spoke about being put into a “villain era.” Chappell took a moment to slam the negative label users place on her.

“I think I’ve three [villain eras] in the past nine months,” she said. “Probably just because I was the new girl in the pop game. I was just like, ‘I don’t give a f*ck what you say to these girls that have been doing this since they were ten and were told this [treatment] is ok.”

She continued: “I didn’t become ‘famous’ until I was 26. So I had a lot of time to realize…this is what is is like to be an adult.”

As far as people’s interpretation of Chappell pushing back against mistreatment, she said: “I cannot bear people saying I’m something I’m not. That’s what’s really hard online. People just assume you’re the villain.”

Watch Chappell Roan and Sasha Colby’s full appearance on Outlaws with TS Madison above.