Charli XCX is a self-proclaimed “brat.” But even before she took on that title, the “Apple” singer marched to the beat of her own drum. To demonstrate that unapologetic freedom, yesterday (November 18) Charli XCX let loose in the streets of New York City.

Many fans flocked to the Big Apple to catch Charli XCX’s on Saturday Night Live as the host and musical guest. But not everyone could get their hands on tickets to the beloved late night show.

So, Charli XCX with the backing of H&M put her talents on full display in the middle of Times Square for a surprise free performance of her breakout Brat bangers.

In a video shared to Charli XCX’s official Instagram, she announced the performance leaving followers a few hours to make their way to its location. Photos and clips (viewable here) show that supporters showed up in droves to experience the electronic pop tracks in-person.

According to online fan chatter, Charli XCX’s set featured a performance of the Brat songs “360,” “365,” “Apple,” and “Von Dutch.” Charli XCX also supposedly performed her Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat track “Guess,” which features Billie Eilish.

Charli XCX has long since wrapped up her co-headlining Sweat tour with Troye Sivan. But, she has still found a way to fulfill her live show bug.

Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat is out now via Atlantic. Find more information here.