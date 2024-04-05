The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers are teaming up for a new podcast called… well, The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast. While it’s not the most original title, the endeavor sounds pretty interesting.

According to the recently launched Instagram account for the audio collab, the podcast will take a deep dive into each of The Lonely Island‘s digital shorts that instantly became viral hits after airing on SNL.

“We’re launching a podcast!!” reads the first official post for the podcast. “Episode by episode we’ll discuss how each short was created, what the response to it was at the time, and what impact, if any, it still has today. We’re so excited to relive our time at SNL and reminisce on the nearly 50-year-old show. Along the way we’ll talk all things SNL from guests, fellow cast members, and favorite live sketches including many that never aired!”

The first episode launches April 8 on the podcast network of your choice, and new episodes will drop every Monday.

You can also listen to the official announcement below that also teases the first short, “Lazy Sunday,” which instantly became a smash hit for not just SNL, but also YouTube.

The Lonely Island consists of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer who dropped a litany of viral hits during their time on SNL that includes “D*ck In A Box,” “I’m On A Boat,” “Like A Boss,” and of course, “Jizz In My Pants.” They also made the masterpiece that is Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

(Via Instagram)