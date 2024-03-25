For the past few years, the music industry as a whole has had a lot of concerns about the future of touring. Not only has going on tour been a staple of many artists’ album rollouts, but it’s also been most artists’ primary form of income. Yet, in the years since the 2020 pandemic (which is arguably still ongoing), artists have said that touring has become so expensive that they often lose money. We’ve seen tours from even major artists severely curtailed or even canceled as a result.

In response, some artists, like Charli XCX, have announced smaller mini-tours, which allow them to keep performing live, but also keep costs to a minimum, allowing them to recoup and build their budgets for more traditional tours. Charli announced her Brat Tour, which will begin on June 1 in Barcelona, on Twitter, announcing just hours later that “All tour dates sold out xx” (but you can probably get them on the secondary market if you look hard enough).

All tour dates sold out xx pic.twitter.com/cKdbdLTl9r — Charli (@charli_xcx) March 25, 2024

The tour is named after the pop star’s upcoming album, which she said is also coming this summer. So far, she’s released one single, “Von Dutch,” as well as a remix featuring Addison Rae and A.G. Cook.

