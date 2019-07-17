Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We got a sneak preview of the song at Primavera Sound Festival back in May, but Charli XCX and Christine And The Queens have finally shared the studio version of their iconic collaborative single, “Gone.” The pair shared a video for the track as well, in which the two dance around and find themselves tied down to a car with rope.

On “Gone,” Charli and Chris get honest about self-consciousness and introversion. Even when you’re some of the most creative and critically beloved artists in pop, sometimes the pressure of a million eyes on you can be exhausting. “I tried real hard, but I’m caught up by my insecurities / Pour me one more, watch the ice melt in my fist,” Charli sings over pounding synths and driving drums.

“Gone” is the latest single off Charli’s upcoming third studio album Charli, which is out September 13 via Atlantic. Charli is one of the most prolific artists in pop, but she hasn’t released a proper studio album since 2014. Her 2017 mixtape, Pop 2, was a massive critical success, and judging from what we’ve heard of Charli so far, it’s shaping up to be equally legendary.

Watch the video for “Gone” above, and revisit our recent profile of Charli XCX here.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.