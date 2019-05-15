Charli XCX And Lizzo Are Here To Save Pop Music With Their New Collab ‘Blame It On Your Love’

Charli XCX and Lizzo are two of the best and buzziest names in pop right now, and the two have combined their star power for a new collaborative single.

On “Blame It On Your Love,” Charli sings about a love so dizzying it makes her do stupid or destructive things. This is a Charli XCX song, so the production is god-tier — all snappy drums, tiptoeing keys, and ebullient synths. Lizzo, versatile as ever, raps a killer verse toward the end of the song. (Prepare to see “I’m tryin to catch millions, I ain’t tryin’ to catch feelings” as the lyric caption to every Instagram post this summer.)

“Blame It On Your Love” is Charli’s first new material since “1999,” her single with Troye Sivan released last year. “Blame It On Your Love” is Charli’s first new release of 2019, but hopefully not her last. Back in January, the English pop princess revealed that her New Year’s resolution was to release a new album in 2019. Her last album proper, Sucker, was released in 2014, and her most recent mixtape, Pop 2, dropped in 2017. Lizzo’s fantastic album Cuz I Love You was released in April.

Listen to “Blame It On Your Love” above.

Lizzo and Charli XCX are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

