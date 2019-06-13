A few weeks ago, Charli XCX said that she’s getting ready to “feed us new music for five months straight,” and she really wasn’t kidding. Today, the English electro-pop singer has dropped a veritable feast of new content.
First, Charli officially announced the title and release date for her upcoming album. Charli is due out via Atlantic on September 13. As previously announced, the album will feature a truly incredible number of artists and innovators — everyone from Troye Sivan to Yaeji. We’ve heard a few of the songs before (studio versions of “1999” and “Blame It On Your Love” and live versions of “Gone” and “2099”), but the rest of the album is sure to be just as iconic as its singles.
And even after the record’s release, Charli is ready to keep feeding her fans. She’ll head out on a massive North American tour in September and October. Check out her itinerary (and Charli‘s tracklist) below.
Charli XCX Tour Dates:
07/21 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
09/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre +
09/21 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works +
09/23 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall +
09/24 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s +
09/25 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues +
09/27 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee #
09/28 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues #
10/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern # *
10/02 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre #
10/04 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market #
10/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore #
10/06 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom #
10/08 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Union *
10/09 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *
10/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *
10/14 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel
10/15 — Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre %
10/17 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues %
10/18 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
10/22 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5 %
Supporting:
+ Tommy Genesis
# Brooke Candy
* Dorian Electra
% Allie X
Charli Tracklist:
01. “Next Level Charli”
02. “Gone,” Feat. Christine And The Queens
03. “Cross You Out,” Feat. Sky Ferreira
04. “1999,” Feat. Troye Sivan
05. “Click,” Feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash
06. “Warm,” Feat. Haim
07. “Thoughts”
08. “Blame It On Your Love,” Feat. Lizzo
09. “White Mercedes”
10. “Silver Cross”
11. “I Don’t Wanna Know”
12. “Official”
13. “Shake It,” Feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy, and Pabllo Vittar
14. “February 2017,” Feat. Clairo and Yaeji
15. “2099,” Feat. Troye Sivan
Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.