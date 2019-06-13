Getty Image

A few weeks ago, Charli XCX said that she’s getting ready to “feed us new music for five months straight,” and she really wasn’t kidding. Today, the English electro-pop singer has dropped a veritable feast of new content.

First, Charli officially announced the title and release date for her upcoming album. Charli is due out via Atlantic on September 13. As previously announced, the album will feature a truly incredible number of artists and innovators — everyone from Troye Sivan to Yaeji. We’ve heard a few of the songs before (studio versions of “1999” and “Blame It On Your Love” and live versions of “Gone” and “2099”), but the rest of the album is sure to be just as iconic as its singles.

angels, my new album ‘Charli’ is out September 13th. i am so proud of this music and i cannot wait for the world to hear it. pre order ‘Charli’ now and come and see my on my world tour!! 💓 full details here: https://t.co/3p0fkPqmAC pic.twitter.com/4BBXGPtAPk — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) June 13, 2019

And even after the record’s release, Charli is ready to keep feeding her fans. She’ll head out on a massive North American tour in September and October. Check out her itinerary (and Charli‘s tracklist) below.

Charli XCX Tour Dates:

07/21 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

09/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre +

09/21 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works +

09/23 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall +

09/24 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s +

09/25 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues +

09/27 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee #

09/28 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues #

10/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern # *

10/02 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre #

10/04 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market #

10/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore #

10/06 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom #

10/08 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Union *

10/09 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *

10/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

10/14 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel

10/15 — Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre %

10/17 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues %

10/18 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

10/22 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5 %

Supporting:

+ Tommy Genesis

# Brooke Candy

* Dorian Electra

% Allie X

Charli Tracklist:

01. “Next Level Charli”

02. “Gone,” Feat. Christine And The Queens

03. “Cross You Out,” Feat. Sky Ferreira

04. “1999,” Feat. Troye Sivan

05. “Click,” Feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash

06. “Warm,” Feat. Haim

07. “Thoughts”

08. “Blame It On Your Love,” Feat. Lizzo

09. “White Mercedes”

10. “Silver Cross”

11. “I Don’t Wanna Know”

12. “Official”

13. “Shake It,” Feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy, and Pabllo Vittar

14. “February 2017,” Feat. Clairo and Yaeji

15. “2099,” Feat. Troye Sivan

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.