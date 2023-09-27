It appears there may be some tension between Cher and her son Elijah Blue Allman at the moment: Variety reports that Cher is accused of having Allman kidnapped.

This is according to court documents that were just revealed as part of Allman’s divorce from wife, Marie Angela King. In a court declaration signed by King on December 4, 2022, King claims she and Allman had dedicated themselves to working on their marriage. Cher had asked them to leave their family home, though, and Allman and King supposed spent 12 days alone together in New York, leading up to their November 30 anniversary.

It was on that night that the kidnapping, carried out by four men supposedly hired by Cher, allegedly happened. King claims, “After spending these 12 days together in NY… four people came to our hotel room and removed [Allman] from our room. The filing goes on to attest King was “told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by [Allman’s] mother.”

The filing, written in December, also notes, “I am currently unaware of my husband’s wellbeing or whereabouts. I am very concerned and worried about him. Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone. […] I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband.”

Cher’s team has not responded to Variety‘s request for comment.