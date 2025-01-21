Coldplay is hyperaware of its impact on the world. In fact, their environmental sustainability efforts while on tour has become a model for others entertainers to follow. During their recent show in India, the “Human Heart” musicians took it a step further.

On January 19, Coldplay kicked off their Music Of Spheres World Tour‘s second night at the DY Patil Stadium. Between tracks, frontman Chris Martin took a moment to drum up a sensitive history lecture. As part of the impromptu speech (viewable here), Martin thanked Indians for “forgiving” the “bad things” Great Britain has done–which includes colonization throughout the country.

“This is our fourth visit to India, and the second time to play,” he said. “First time we played a long show, and we could not have asked for a better audience. Thank you for coming today everybody!”

He continued: “Thank you for welcoming us even though we are from Great Britain. Thanks for forgiving us for all of the bad things Great Britain has done.”

Shortly after the video was posted online, fans expressed their divided (yet overwhelmingly confused) thoughts on Martin’s statement.

“What in the white guilt did I just watch,” asked one user.

“We love a self-aware privileged zaddy,” joked one user.

“CEO of fixing what he didn’t break,” chimed another.

“Man apologized for his forefathers,” laughed another.

Others relayed their issue with Martin’s comment.

“That was totally unnecessary stunt….. You’re a singer just entertain them that’s it,” penned on user.

“Technically he didn’t apologize. He thanked us for forgiving them. Completely different,” added another.

“Ok, but when did we forgive them,” questioned a native.

Chris Martin nor Coldplay has addressed the pushback.