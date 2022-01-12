By the time Coachella officially opens their gates to gleeful music lovers this spring, it will have been three years since the last time the Indio, California festival took place. As one of the more buzzworthy music events of the year, there had been much speculation about which performers organizers would book to headline the anticipated 2022 event. Rumors alleged that musicians like Billie Eilish and Ye would be invited to headline in addition to Swedish House Mafia, but fans weren’t sure who the fourth closing act would be. On Wednesday, Coachella organizers reportedly confirmed that, along with Billie Eilish, Ye, and Swedish House Mafia, Harry Styles will be invited to headline their 2022 iteration.

The report comes through Billboard, which claims to have received confirmation from a source at Coachella. Apparently, a poster was making the rounds on the internet which alleged headliners Ye, Eilish, Styles, and Swedish House Mafia.

It wouldn’t be the first time some of the musicians have taken the Coachella stage. Eilish performed music from her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at Coachella 2019. Meanwhile, Ye was invited to take over a nearby field to share an installment of his Sunday Service gospel event.

Coachella 2022 will once again take place over two weekends to accommodate for the massive number of music fans who hope to attend. It kicks off the weekend of April 15 to 17 and continues the next weekend, April 22 to 24. Tickets sold out pretty much as soon as they were made available, but fans can still join a waitlist in hopes of securing a ticket.