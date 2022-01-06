Coachella’s 2022 festival is just three months away, and it seems like organizers have finalized their lineup. Those who were once supposed to headline —Travis Scott, Rage The Machine, and Frank Ocean — wound up not working out. But organizers appear to have found their replacements. Last fall, Swedish House Mafia already confirmed an appearance, reportedly as headliners. Earlier today, TMZ reported that Billie Eilish signed on to the festival to replace Travis Scott. This leaves one remaining open spot for a headliner and it’s reportedly being taken by Kanye West.

Variety reports that Kanye will serve as the headliner for the respective Sunday editions of the festival, which takes place on the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24. Billie Eilish will headline on Saturday for the respective weekends. Variety also reports that it’s unclear if Swedish House Mafia will serve as the festival’s third headliner, their traditional “throwback” slot which is often reserved for a veteran artist or group to reunite at the showcase.

While it will be Billie’s first time performing at Coachella since 2019, it would be Kanye’s first time headlining since 2011. The news comes after Kanye said he is planning another show, this one at New York’s Madison Square Garden. It would be his second show in as many months after he and Drake over the Los Angeles Coliseum for their Larry Hoover benefit concert.