Coldplay Covered Pearl Jam’s ‘Nothingman’ During A Concert In Seattle

Last week, Coldplay released their ninth album Music Of The Spheres, which arrived two years after their last full-length effort, Everyday Life. The band recently took their talents to The Late Late Show With James Corden for a week-long residency. Upon completing it, Coldplay headed to Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena to hold a concert in celebration of its grand re-opening. It was there that they performed a cover of Pearl Jam’s “Nothingham.”

“So because we’re here in Seattle we wanted to pay tribute to all of the bands that we fell in love with when we were just young teenagers in the ’90s,” Coldplay’s lead vocalist Chris Martin told the audience. “This is a 44-year-old man remembering how much he fell in love with Pearl Jam in 1991. And if you told that kid he would be here singing this song, that kid would’ve said ‘Are you sure that’s a good idea?’ And I would’ve said ‘Maybe not!’ But we’re doing it.”

Martin, who was on guitar, was accompanied by the band’s drummer Will Champion, who played piano for the cover. Martin joked that he made Champion learn the song “like 25 minutes ago,” and spoke kindly about Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder at the end of the performance. “If Eddie ever hears this, I love you, man,” he said. “Thanks for being so kind to our band.”

You can watch a video of their performance above.

Music Of The Spheres is out now via Parlophone/Atlantic. Get it here.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.