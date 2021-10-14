Coldplay leader Chris Martin and actress Gwyneth Paltrow divorced in 2016, and after that relationship came to an end, Martin ended up getting close with another familiar face: In late 2017, it was reported that Martin and Dakota Johnson started seeing each other. A few years later, the pair seems to be going strong, as Martin dedicated a song to her at a recent performance.

On October 12 at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London, the band was getting ready to perform their BTS collaboration “My Universe.” Before launching into the song, Martin pointed up at Johnson in the venue’s balcony and said, “This is about my universe… and she’s here.” E! notes that after the shout-out, Johnson “could be seen briefly holding her palms together in appreciation, and then she threw her arms into the air as she danced along to the bouncy tune.”

The pair are famously tight-lipped about their relationship: In a 2018 interview with Tatler (as E! notes), Johnson refused to discuss her relationship with Martin, saying, “I’m not going to talk about it, but I am very happy.”

Meanwhile, speaking of Coldplay concerts, the band just today announced that they’re going out on tour in 2022.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.