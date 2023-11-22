Coldplay fans in Malaysia are excited to see the British hitmakers perform at the country’s Bukit Jalil stadium tonight (November 22). But ahead of the show, the stadium has implemented a new “kill switch” policy. According to NME, organizers can activate the kill switch if Coldplay “misbehaves.”

The switch will apparently end the show instantaneously if the band makes controversial comments or actions.

Malaysian communications minister Fahmi Fadzil explained to The Straits Times that if activated, the “kill switch” will cut power to instruments, lights, and sound equipment. The potential use of the kill switch comes as part of an agreement with Live Nation.

Fahmi noted, though, that he does not anticipate anything wild happening during the Coldplay concert.

“The prime minister has also said the band you know, is very supportive of Palestine,” he said. “So, we are upbeat about the concert today.”

The kill switch comes after The 1975 lead vocalist Matty Healy criticized Malaysia’s anti-LGBTQ laws and kissed a male bandmate on stage during a festival performance at Good Vibes festival back in July. After this, the remainder of Good Vibes festival was canceled and The 1975 has since been banned from performing in Malaysia.

A week before tonight’s show, Live Nation Malaysia issued a statement urging fans and performers to “be mindful of the local culture and sensitivities in Malaysia.”

