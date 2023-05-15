Hollywood loves a reboot. After all, it’s easier and less risky than coming up with new ideas. But there’s one franchise that probably won’t be going the route of Harry Potter or Cliffhanger any time soon: Back to the Future. Robert Zemeckis, who directed all three films, and Bob Gale, his co-writer, own the rights to the series and they don’t want anyone besmirching their previous trilogy. But if it ever does get rehashed, would that bug one of its stars? Not really.

In an interview with Variety, Michael J. Fox — who’s been promoting a new documentary about his life, career, and medical issues — was asked what he’d think if there was a new Back to the Future, which would have to be done without him since he’s retired.

“I’m not fanatical,” Fox replied. “Do what you want. It’s your movie. I got paid already.”

Fox wasn’t exactly apathetic about a Back to the Future reboot. He said he doesn’t think “it needs to be” rehashed at all.

“I think Bob and Bob have been really smart about that,” he said. “I don’t think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something? You’re going to find a better way to tell the story? I doubt it.”

The third Back to the Future was released all the way back in 1990, which means Fox hasn’t played Marty McFly in well over three decades (apart from the occasional mini-reunion with co-star Christopher Lloyd). Was he ever approached about returning to the role for a fourth film?

“I’m sure somebody thought about it,” Fox said. “But I was in the early stages of Parkinson’s at that point, so I don’t know that I would have wanted to take that on. Right after Part Three had done well, there might have been conversations about it, but I never got involved in them.”

So Fox isn’t into more Back to the Future (and besides, he’s retired). But his co-star feels otherwise.

“I would love to do a sequel, but I think Bob Zemeckis and [producer Steven] Spielberg felt that they told the story in the three episodes,” Christopher Lloyd said. “But if somebody has a brilliant idea that would justify a fourth film it might happen.”