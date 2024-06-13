On a relatively regular basis, there are talks of a Spice Girls reunion. David Beckham — who is of course married to Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice — is here to put an end to that.

In a new interview with Variety, Beckham offered his perspective on a potential reunion. To preserve the specific and ever-important context, the piece says immediately before introducing the relevant quote, “But don’t expect to see Posh, Baby, Sporty, Scary and Ginger Spice back in an arena.” Beckham is then quoted as saying:

“Unfortunately, that’s not happening. Victoria was so pleased to see the girls, and it was a massive part of her life, the girls, but obviously, all the girls have got their own things going on. They will do certain things together at certain times. But Victoria’s full on with her beauty and fashion businesses. If anyone’s busier than me, it’s her.”

He also added, “There’s nothing more that I’d like to see than the girls on stage again, so I’ll still work at it, don’t worry!”

This comes after the Beckhams had a viral moment last year: In the Netflix documentary series Beckham, David told Victoria to “be honest” as he caught her apparently embellishing elements of her childhood.

