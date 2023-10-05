Earlier today (October 5), Netflix unveiled a new four-part documentary series about David Beckham, appropriately titled Beckham. Given that he’s been married to Victoria Beckham for over two decades now, she gets some screen time, too. In one particularly charged moment, David pushes back on a claim from Victoria (who, keep in mind, is also known in Spice Girls as “Posh Spice“) that she had a “working class” childhood.

In a clip shared on social media by Netflix today, Victoria tells an off-camera interviewer, “We’re very working… working class.” Then, from off-camera, David interjects, “Be honest.” Victoria insists she is as David repeats, “Be honest.” He continues, “What car did you dad drive you to school in?” Victoria starts, “So, my dad did…,” but David interrupts, “No, one answer: What car was it?” Victoria says, “It’s not a simple answer because…,” then David again interrupts, “What car did you get your dad to drive you to school in?”

Victoria responds, “It depends,” which got a “No no no no no…” out of David. Victoria then conceded, “OK: In the ’80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.” David says “thank you” and leaves the room, after which Victoria takes a frustrated pause.

