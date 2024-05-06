David Beckham was not afraid to call out his wife, Victoria, on their Netflix special, Beckham, when the former “Posh Spice” (falsely) claimed to have grown up “working class.” To Victoria’s credit, she handled that moment well, which probably says plenty about their cheeky dynamic and long-lasting (especially by Hollywood standards) marriage. Also, they weathered that reported Tom Cruise breakdancing, which is surely not the most unexpected sight that they have seen together.

To briefly recap the “be honest” moment, that was the reaction that David had while cameras were rolling for a Victoria interview. The former professional footballer was not supposed to be at home, but of course, David proved everyone wrong by coyly busting in as soon as Victoria made that claim.

In case you missed that Netflix moment, feel free to relive it.

Via Hollywood Reporter, Beckham (during an awards-season consideration event over the weekend) looked back at this moment alongside director Fisher Stevens, who was apparently “very angry with me” for his unscripted moment:

“It was Victoria’s first day filming, and she was sat there in the lounge, looking great. She had the dogs running in and out and Fisher thought that I’d left the house, but I was in the kitchen making a coffee before I went to the office … I put the set of headphones on, and all of a sudden I heard my wife go, ‘Well, we’re down to earth.’ … And I was like, ‘No, no, no.’ As soon as I heard her say, ‘We’re working class,’ I stuck my head in and I was like, ‘Be honest.'”

Fisher then admitted to being “quite upset” that David had interrupted the interview, “but it actually turned out to be brilliant.” Very quickly, he did realize, “We have gold, I think.'” Finally, the world realizes that Beckham is actually very funny. You can watch the remarks on video below.

David Beckham talks about his viral “be honest” moment with Victoria at a FYC event for the #Beckham documentary pic.twitter.com/paxfBdoz5Z — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 6, 2024

