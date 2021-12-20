It seems like every time Ellen Degeneres gives way to a guest host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, a Spice Girl drops in with some big news about a reunion tour. Back in 2018, Mel B (Scary Spice) spoke with then guest host Lea Michele and to thunderous applause, said that “We’re gonna do a reunion!” Of course this was just before the group’s 2019 Spice World Tour of stadiums in the UK, which featured four of the five Spice Girls, as Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) did not participate. “Maybe you can stand in for Posh if she doesn’t do it?” Mel B joked with Michele.

Now on today’s episode of Ellen, Howie Mandel was pinch-hitting as a guest host when Mel C (Sporty Spice), who was recently eliminated from Dancing With The Stars, came on the show to chat. Mel C and Mandel talked about tattoos, her solo album, the 25th anniversary edition of the debut Spice Girls album, and maybe even to provide some hope for another tour. “We are talking about it constantly,” Mel C said of a tour.” It was always the plan…We did these amazing stadium shows two years ago. It was the best thing we’ve ever done. The creativity was so incredible. We had the best time. But we’ve got to come back because we love the US. Our fans are amazing.”

British tabloid The Sun reported last month that a Spice Girls tour in 2023 could be in play and this is yet another wrinkle in that direction. So even though Billie Eilish thinks they might be a fake band, this could be happening soon.

Watch the whole Mel C appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show here.