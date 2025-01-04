Back in 2021, Diplo faced multiple sexual assault allegations (of which he has denied). Eventually, one of the cases was quietly dropped.

Unfortunately, the “Don’t Forget My Love” musician is still battling other sexually motivated cases—revenge porn civil cases. Yesterday (January 3), there was a major update in the ongoing matter. According to Billboard, the presiding judge has ruled that the Jane Doe complaint must reveal their identity in order to move forward with the civil matter.

Los Angeles federal judge Mónica Ramírez Almadani determined that anonymity “is reserved only for clear-cut, high-risk situations.” In Judge Almadani’s opinion, Diplo’s accuser allegations “doesn’t qualify under that standard.”

“The court appreciates that plaintiff’s allegations in her complaint are sensitive and of a highly personal nature, and that she may face some public scrutiny,” wrote the judge in their decision. “However, absent a demonstrated need for anonymity, there is a prevailing public interest in open judicial proceedings.”

Following the judge’s ruling Jane Doe’s attorneys Margaret Mabie and Helene Weiss shared their response to the outlet. “The imbalance of power in a situation like this is startling and should not be underestimated by the public, or by the courts,” said the attorneys. “In the digital age, being compelled to disclose one’s name in such proceedings risks permanently linking a survivor to their trauma.”