Diplo’s legal troubles are far from ending. According to TMZ, the DJ and producer has been hit with yet another sexual assault allegation involving a woman who said he coerced her into performing oral sex on him after a Las Vegas concert in 2019. The victim says the incident occurred when she was invited to an after-party by the DJ, which she attended with friends. She claims that she and her friends were all intoxicated upon arriving at the party and that they accepted weed and more alcohol from Diplo at the event.

Later on, the victim claims she was invited to Diplo’s personal room, and his security team proceeded to kick everyone out, including her friend, who was allegedly punched in the face when he refused to leave without her. Eventually, it was just the woman and producer alone in the room. Here, Diplo reportedly told the victim that she could not leave the room without performing oral sex on him. She repeatedly refused, but after realizing there was no way out, she reluctantly gave in and followed his demand. She also alleges that he filmed the encounter without her permission. As a result of it all, she’s suing the DJ for an unspecified amount in damages.

Bryan Freedman, Diplo’s attorney, denied the allegations and claims there’s a connection between the victim’s account and that of another woman, Shelley Auguste, who is also suing him for sexual assualt. “This complaint is completely outrageous, wildly untrue and yet also entirely predictable, given that it simply repeats the exact same claim already made by the plaintiff’s friend Shelly Auguste, an individual who has been harassing Mr. Pentz and his family for more than a year and already has repeatedly violated the restraining order issued against her,” he said.

He adds, “We have irrefutable evidence that this is a completely meritless claim and we will be providing it to a court as quickly as we possibly can to put an end to this shakedown by Ms. Auguste and her accomplices once and for all.”

Auguste, who is Diplo’s ex-girlfriend, sued him for sexual battery, assault, defamation, infliction of emotional distress, and fraud at the end of last month.