Diplo held nothing back in an interview with actress and model Emily Ratajkowski. The prolific DJ and producer paid a visit to Ratajkowski’s Highlow With EmRata podcast, where they talked all things art, music, and TikTok.

Early in the interview, Diplo revealed that he often finds himself watching videos of lumberjacks chopping wood on TikTok, as they tend to show up on his For You page. He admitted that while he finds these men attractive, he doesn’t care to define his sexuality.

“The wood-chopping guys are kinda sexy,” Diplo said. “I mean they’re hot guys, but I don’t know if that’s going to be the thing that’s going to set me over into the gay side totally.”

Ratajkowski chimed in, saying that the TikTok algorithm “tells you who you are”

Diplo then noted, “I’m sure I’ve gotten a blowjob from a guy before. I don’t know if it’s gay unless you make eye contact… I think the best answer I have is I’m not not gay. There are a couple guys I could date, life partner-wise.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Diplo clarified that he isn’t necessarily attracted to people based on their genders, but rather, their vibes.

“I’m more of a vibe guy,” he said.

“Vibe over gender?” Ratajkowski asked.

“Yeah,” Diplo said.