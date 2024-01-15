With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, it is clear that love is in the air. First, Kali Uchis and Don Toliver used the singer’s “Tu Corazón Es Mío/Diosa” video to unveil their adorable pregnancy news to fans. Then Rihanna used Savage X Fenty’s latest campaign to gush about her steamy relationship with ASAP Rocky. Taylor Swift has continued demonstrating that she is Travis Kelce’s biggest cheerleader.

But the public has grown more curious about what secret romances are budding. Fans have their eyes on Sabrina Carpenter and Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan’s potential coupledom. Those aren’t the only romance rumors floating around online. Users online believe Dua Lipa has found herself a new boo in Fantastic Beasts actor Callum Turner. So, are Dua Lipa and Callum Turner dating? According to Page Six, the answer is yes.

A source close to the alleged couple shared a bit more insight with the outlet. “It’s new, but they’re mad about each other,” said the source.

On January 10, TMZ spotted Dua Lipa getting cozy with a mystery man in Los Angeles, California. The updated article suggests that the man Dua Lipa was photographed with was indeed Callum. The two supposedly celebrated the premiere of Master Of The Air, Apple TV’s limited series which stars Callum.

Dua Lipa nor Callum Turner have issued a response to the reports.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.