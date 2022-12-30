Dua Lipa is a bona fide pop star at 27 years old, from speculation about her love life — is it Trevor Noah or Jack Harlow? — to performing with Elton John and teasing a highly anticipated album. It’s objectively an unpredictable life trajectory, but we have proof that Lipa did not envision this level of success for herself.

This morning, December 29, someone going by @drunkgrindr on Twitter shared a page from what appears to be a Parliament Hill School yearbook, a secondary school in London, featuring a young Lipa at the top of the page. (Fittingly, she was still top billing back then.)

GUYS a London friend went to school with ms. peep and has the yearbook to prove it pic.twitter.com/smi9Wqp7NL — drunk clue is a christmas movie (@drunkgrindr) December 29, 2022

Lipa was asked to answer four prompts. She said her favorite television show was Misfits, and when asked how she had changed over the previous five years, she said, “Even though Parli girls haven’t seen the change, I have become more confident in the things I love to do and I believe in myself a lot more.” Those Parli girls probably feel real silly for overlooking the now-three-time Grammy winner.

Perhaps most interestingly, Lipa projected that in 10 years time, she would be “hopefully working — something to do with TV or radio… media I suppose.” She was right, in a roundabout way, considering “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now” dominated airwaves, each going four-times platinum and topping Billboard‘s Radio Songs chart. Plus, Lipa may or may not be involved with a 2023 production much bigger than Misfits.

Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.