This last year brought a ton of anticipated pop releases, as A-list stars shined with their album cycles this year, including Beyoncé’s Renaissance, Taylor Swift’s Midnights, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, and more. It appears, though, the next few months of the new year will belong to everyone’s favorite pop newcomers and established K-Pop acts. The pop world never slows down, so listeners won’t be feeling the blues any time soon with this strong slate — whether it’s confirmed, teased, or in some cases, pure speculation and hope. Here are the most anticipated pop albums of 2023

Monsta X – Reason January 9 Monsta X are coming back in January with their twelfth mini-album, Reason. After months of a brief hiatus, fans still got to catch the group during their spring US tour, but globally, others are ready to hear the brand-new songs. Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors January 27 Teased with early singles “Weapons” and “Million Dollar Baby,” Ava Max is taking on 2023 with a vengeance. Her January album is just as shimmery as the title suggests. “It’s like a new wave of pop music, and it was needed. I love it,” she told Uproxx last year about her distinct disco-inspired sound.

Sam Smith – Gloria January 27 Sam Smith’s fourth album, Gloria, arrives next month and will build on the momentum of their chart-topping “Unholy” collab with Kim Petras. Other features include Ed Sheeran, Koffee, and Jessie Reyez, as Smith aims to document a motivational journey of self-discovery. Raye – My 21st Century Blues February 3 Raye decided to bet on herself after leaving her record label to become an independent artist, and the results have paid off tremendously. Her debut, My 21st Century Blues, drops in February, featuring her viral lead single, “Escapism.”

Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want To Turn Into You February 14 Caroline Polachek officially pulled fans into her next era this month with “Welcome To My Island,” one of the singles off her second solo endeavor. Arriving on Valentine’s Day, Polachek experimented with a range of producers and genres, including flamenco (“Sunset”) and bouncy electropop (“Bunny Is A Rider”). Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd March 10 Lana Del Rey is returning to her California roots on the breezy upcoming album. Boasting a song titled “American Whore” and collaborations with Bleachers, Jon Batiste, and more, she is setting the bar high for the Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd era.

Anitta While Anitta already dropped her fifth album, Pieces Of Me, in April, fans are anticipating even more from the beloved Brazilian singer. Plus, she’s up for a Best New Artist nomination at the 2023 Grammys, giving her all the more reason to possibly release some new music. Billie Eilish Billie Eilish wraps her Happier Than Ever world tour this week, and then, it seems, her third album cycle will begin. She and Finneas confirmed they had started the writing process last winter. Between the stadium-made rock ballad of her previous album’s title track, “Happier Than Ever,” and the calming quality of 2022’s Guitar Songs EP, Eilish is constantly surprising fans with an unpredictable direction.

Chloë Chloë — half of the R&B group Chloë x Halle — is stepping out for her debut solo album next year. While her sister is starring in The Little Mermaid, Chloë’s record has been finished since at least March. She’s also hinted that it’s “definitely more pop” compared to the duo’s 2020’s Ungodly Hour. Dove Cameron Dove Cameron has delivered some serious dance anthems ahead of her debut album. A rising pop star to watch, she channeled her inner Charlie’s Angel on the Y2K bop “Girl Like Me” and calculated relationship risks on “Bad Idea” throughout this year.

Dua Lipa studio rats 🐀💕 pic.twitter.com/w0g0ShOMG3 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) October 15, 2022 While it might be difficult for Dua Lipa to follow her Future Nostalgia era (and one hell of a pop record), she does have a plan to try. “It’s like I’m coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things,” Lipa told Vogue. It also has a title — but Lipa is keeping it a mystery… for now. Halsey Fans have started speculating that Halsey is working on her fourth album. As the alt-pop star only dropped a radio single this year, it seems they’re intending on a full-length 2023 drop. Particularly, one that’s been theorized to be shoegaze-inspired and in the style of 2020’s Manic.

Jennifer Lopez — This Is Me… Now Jennifer Lopez seems to be reflecting on her past and present on the upcoming This Is Me… Now album. The record will feature the viral “Dear Ben Pt. 2” — a follow-up to the 2002 romantic track she wrote for the Dunkin’ king. Don’t be fooled, this album is not a sign to text your ex. Kali Uchis My third album & the next are both finished, one is an English album one is a Spanish album ¿what my kuchis want first ? — KALI UCHIS (@KALIUCHIS) April 21, 2022 In April, Kali Uchis revealed that she has not one, but two albums (in English vs. in Spanish) at the ready… It just depends on what the fans want first. “I just want to show all the different sides to me and that I’m multi-dimensional,” she shared.

Maisie Peters Maisie Peters posted she turned in her second album on the same day the snow fell in London — a situation that feels like pure fate. She put out a handful of singles this year, between the addictively biting “Not Another Rockstar” and a love song for her best friend’s sibling with “Cate’s Brother.” If this is just a glimpse of Peters’ LP2, we can only imagine how impressive the rest will be. Normani Fans of Fifth Harmony have been begging for Normani’s solo album since the band dissolved in 2018. Things seemed promising with 2019’s “Motivation,” but the singer’s music has long been speculated to be at a standstill due to label issues. Here’s hoping she finally gets to release her full-length LP.

Olivia Rodrigo 📲| @oliviarodrigo via Dan Nigro’s Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/KMv8gszwWS — Taylivia Team (@TayliviaTeam) August 16, 2022 Building off the massive success of 2021’s Sour, Olivia Rodrigo has returned to the studio with the album’s producer, Dan Nigro, with plans for her sophomore return. Given the global reach that “Drivers License” had to make her a household name, only time will tell if she’s able to recreate it — or will go in a different, rock-influenced direction. Rihanna Contributing two songs (“Lift Me Up” and “Born Again”) to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, Rihanna’s fans finally rejoiced after getting their first new music from her in years. As she’s also scheduled as the Super Bowl halftime performer in February, it seems there are more surprises in store.

Selena Gomez Selena Gomez is tired of singing “sad girl” songs, she teased on a recent Tonight Show appearance. Instead, Gomez is going full pop icon. “I’m ready to have some fun, and I think people are going to like it,” Gomez hinted. Seventeen Seventeen are confirmed to be dropping a new album in early 2023, although the title and tracklist are still TBD. The 13-piece band increased their global impact this year, earning their first Top 10 album on Billboard‘s albums chart.