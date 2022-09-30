Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah are sparking rumors of romance. Today (September 29), the Daily Mail published photos of the two enjoying dinner in New York City. As they parted ways for the evening, the two were reportedly seen hugging and kissing.

Are Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah dating?

Though Lipa and Noah have not previously hinted at a romance, an onlooker who was in the restaurant told the Mail the two were looking mighty cozy throughout the evening.

“They were quietly sat away from everyone else at the restaurant,” said the source “It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs.”

Before last night, Lipa was previously linked to Anwar Hadid. Per the Mail, Hadid and Lipa began dating in 2019, but split last December.

Noah had been previously linked to Euphoria actress Minka Kelly. Noah and Kelly were first rumored to have been dating back in September 2020, and were reported to have “paused” the relationship back in May of 2021, which is the last time the two were reportedly seen together.

