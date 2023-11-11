“Bad Habits” singer Ed Sheeran is a chart-topping musician and songwriter. However, some of the most exciting things about Sheeran are his personal side quests outside of entertainment. Sheeran has lived multiple lives, from his love of culinary jobs (once stepping in at Starbucks, The Weiner’s Circle, and Sweetwater Brewery) to his epic smoke session with Snoop Dogg. Somehow, it finds a way to tie it back into music. His latest business expansion is just one example.

Last week, Sheeran took to Instagram to reveal that his latest acoustic guitar, as part of his partnership with Lowden Guitars, is inspired by his album, Autumn Variations. “I wanted to mark the release of Autumn Variations with a guitar release. This is only available for this autumn, and it’s unlike any guitar we’ve released before with Sheeran Guitars. It’s a limited run for a limited time. I hope you guys love it as much as I do,” wrote Sheeran.

The instrument is carved using walnut and sinker redwood. It also features leaf and acorn engravements reminiscent of the autumn landscape. Ed Sheeran’s Autumn Variations drop for his Sheeran x Lowden Guitars is available now. Find more information here. Autumn Variations is out now via Gingerbread Man/Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

