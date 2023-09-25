Release Date Autumn Variations is out 9/29 via Gingerbread Man Records. Find more information here. Tracklist 1. “Magical”

2. “England”

3. “Amazing”

4. “Plastic Bag”

5. “Blue”

6. “American Town”

7. “That’s On Me”

8. “Page”

9. “Midnight”

10. “Spring”

11. “Punchline”

12. “When Will I Be Alright”

13. “The Day I Was Born”

14. “Head > Heels”

Features As you can see, there are no planned features on the Autumn Variations tracklist, though it should be noted that the lone credited producer on the album is Aaron Dessner. The credited writers are Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Foy Vance, and Sheeran, as listed on Genius. Artwork