Lana Del Rey isn’t the only musician on a quest to conquer the culinary arts. But instead of dropping into a popular chain restaurant like Waffle House or Texas Roundhouse, as Rey has, Ed Sheeran temporarily joined the staff of a local Chicago favorite.

On Saturday, July 29, before taking the stage for his The Mathematics Tour stop at Soldier Field, Sheeran traded his acoustic guitar for a greasy apron as he fed Windy City locals. Stepping into the role of a member of a cook crew, Sheeran served hungry fans at the city’s famous restaurant, The Weiner Circle. The eatery is known for its motto “hot dogs served with a side of abuse,” and Sheeran served their signature dish with a smile.

On The Weiner Circle’s social media page, they made a light-hearted joke about the matter, writing, “Our newest trainee @edsheeran has a lot to learn. He’s way too proper and friendly.”

Our newest trainee @edsheeran⁩ has a lot to learn, he’s way too proper and friendly pic.twitter.com/7IYOBZMZcW — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) July 29, 2023

Locals reacted to the news with jokes of their own. “He’ll toughen up after working in Chicago for a bit,” wrote one person.

He'll toughen up after working in Chicago for a bit — Charles Carroll (@chuckles576) July 29, 2023

“I’m guessing he didn’t yell at the customers like he’s supposed to… 😂,” penned another.

I'm guessing he didn't yell at the customers like he's supposed to… 😂 — Jae-Ha Kim 김재하 (@GoAwayWithJae) July 30, 2023

Another asked, “Probably no one’s thrown anything at him yet?”

Probably no one's thrown anything at him yet. — Cobalt Stargazer (@StargazerCobalt) July 30, 2023

This isn’t Sheeran’s first time supporting a local establishment on tour. In May, he showed off his bartending skills while in Atlanta. Many major food cities are still on Sheeran’s tour schedule, so who knows where fans will spot him next.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.