Ed Sheeran is known to plan ahead. This year, he’s strategically released two albums — Subtract and Autumn Variations — and has a collaborative album with J Balvin already mapped out for 2024. But outside of music, Sheeran appears to have the trajectory of his life mapped out, right to his final resting place.

In an interview with GQ, Sheeran revealed that he has his own grave already plotted in his own backyard.

This confirmation comes after rumors circulated last year that Sheeran had a crypt built onto his estate.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a crypt,” Sheeran said. “It’s a hole that’s dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there. People think it’s really weird and really morbid, but I’ve had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do.”

Last week, Sheeran released his sixth solo studio album, Autumn Variations, with no singles or videos — simply as a passion project for the fall. After all, he’s certainly earned the opportunity to enjoy the fruits of his labor.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.