Ed Sheeran Once Got So Super High With Snoop Dogg That His Eyes Weren’t Working Right

Snoop Dogg is the sort of figure that even non-smokers would light up with, just to say they’ve smoked weed with Snoop. Ed Sheeran found himself in that situation earlier this year and he discussed it on a new episode of the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast.

Sheeran noted that he was introduced to Snoop through mutual friend Russell Crowe and that the two met backstage after a Sheeran performance in Melbourne, Australia. Sheeran continued (as NME notes), “I don’t really smoke at all, but I was in the dressing room and they were just like blunt for blunt for blunt for blunt. I was like, ‘I guess at some point during the night, I have to, just to say I smoked with Snoop Dogg.’ He was like, ‘Do you want some?’ So I have a bit and I was like, ‘I don’t feel too bad, this is good.’ Then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more. I just remember looking at him and being like, ‘I can’t see right now.'”

Snoop actually shared a brief video of the encounter on Instagram back in March:

Listen to the full episode below.

