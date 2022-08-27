Ed Sheeran Joins Bring Me The Horizon Onstage At Reading Festival

There is nothing like going to a show to see one artist, and being surprised when they bring out another popular act. At Reading Festival, Bring Me the Horizon treated attendees to an appearance by none other than Ed Sheeran during their co-headlining set.

Bad Habits at Reading Festival 2022

Ed Sheeran and Bring me the horizon pic.twitter.com/COW3DQRGnz — bmth stan for lyfe (@bmthstan4lyfe) August 27, 2022

After delivering several of their scorching records at the August 27 show, namely “Can You Feel My Heart,” “Strangers,” and “Kingslayer,” the band brought out the “A Team” artist to perform their rock iteration of his 2021 pop hit “Bad Habits.” The remix to “Bad Habits” was released in February of this year, and debuted worldwide live at the 2022 BRIT Awards that same month, so the crowd erupted during this momentous occasion before Bring Me The Horizon ended their set with “Throne.”

ED SHEERAN WITH BMTH AT READING KLAXON pic.twitter.com/S42jFPrulC — Zoe London (@zoelondondj) August 27, 2022

Bring Me The Horizon is co-headlining the Reading And Leeds festival with Arctic Monkeys, and is headed to Leeds on Sunday (August 28). As for Ed Sheeran, he recently joined Papoose and Big Narstie for “Groundwork.” In early July, he joined Burna Boy on “For My Hand” from the Nigerian artist’s latest album Love, Damini. What a diverse 2022 it has been for Ed Sheeran, though he is no stranger to experimenting within all realms of music.

Check out his appearance during Bring Me The Horizon’s Reading Festival set above.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.