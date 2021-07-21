Never you fret! If you have questions about Fender’s American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster, superproducer and songwriter Finneas is here to help.

For context, and Finneas and Fender have launched a special hotline for fans who want to ask Billie Eilish‘s brother/producer/guitarist questions about the Jazzmaster, which, for the uneducated (me), is a guitar “that is neither acoustic or electric” and is “capable of sounding like ten guitars in one.” Well then! There you have it. If you’re interested, you can call the hotline to leave a message for Finneas, and the Grammy winner will get back to select fans. (Note that the hotline is active from July 21 through August 2, Monday through Friday, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. MST.) Here are the instructions:

“Numbers: 833 4-JAZMSTR (US), 0800 015 2838 (UK)

Press 1 to leave FINNEAS a voicemail asking about his creative process on the AAJ.

Press 2 to talk to a Fender Gear Advisor.”

And off you go!

Finneas has had quite an upward trajectory alongside his sister and musical collaborator. Just in 2020, he worked on songs with artists like Halsey, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, and Kid Cudi. Recently, a new report indicated that Finneas was the No. 1 songwriter on Spotify in 2020. As Music Business Worldwide recently noted, data from music rights data platform Blokur ranked Finneas as the most successful songwriter on Spotify last year. Finneas was also a key component to Billie’s forthcoming sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, which arrives on July 30.