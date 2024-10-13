Do birds of a feather flock together in every scenario? Well, that’s what fans of Finneas are asking themselves. Yesterday (October 12), the “Cleats” musician played a solo show in that is now gaining traction online but not for the set itself.

As Finneas performed to a sold out crowd at Warsaw in Brooklyn, New York, his excitement led him to kiss his guitarist and fellow recording artist Ricky Gourmet. In a clip captured by a concertgoer (viewable here courtesy of Pop Crave), Finneas and Ricky passionately embraced each with their mouths. Shortly after the video picked up steam, fans began to accuse Finneas of queer-baiting something he defended his sister and collaborator Billie Eilish from in the past.

“The queer baiting is insane,” wrote one user.

“Aw… siblings that gay bait together, stay together,” penned another.

“It’s frustrating when people play with expectations. Authenticity matters, and it’s exhausting when it feels like a game,” chimed another.

“Doesn’t he have a girlfriend,” asked on user referring to his longtime partner Claudia Sulewski.

Well, Claudia was also present for the show and also came on stage to support Finneas. The couple exchanged exchanged a kiss in front of the adoring audience, which she posted to her Instagram stories. Although users online expressed their anger over Finneas’ lip lock with Ricky Gourmet, Claudia didn’t seem to have a problem with it.