Budding pop darling Gracie Abrams sure does know how to make a splash. The singer has been winning over the hearts of music lovers with live performances both on television and in-person as opening support for Taylor Swift’s The Era Tour.

After dropping her debut album, Good Riddance, to coincide with her appearance on the tour, the “Amelie” singer isn’t letting the momentum for the project fizzle out. Taking to social media, Adams announced that a deluxe version of the project is slated to drop in the coming weeks.

Uploading the release’s cover art, Gracie captioned the post, “Good Riddance Deluxe and the vinyl with “Block me out” and three new songs that I really can’t wait for you to have — is out June 16.”

When discussing the album’s original release, Adams said in a statement, “It’s difficult to imagine these songs living anywhere other than my most secret places, but Aaron Dessner reminded me that holding space for brutal honesty in songwriting is kind of the whole point.”

Later adding, “I feel an unbelievable amount of gratitude for the opportunity to have made this album. Writing this record allowed me to grow up in ways I needed to. It forced me to reflect and be accountable. It allowed me to walk away from versions of myself that I no longer recognized. It allowed me to let go.”

View the full tracklist for the deluxe album below.

1. “Best”

2. “I Know It Won’t Work”

3. “Full Machine”

4. “Where Do We Go Now?”

5. “I Should Hate You”

6. “Will You Cry?”

7. “Amelie”

8. “Difficult”

9. “This Is What The Drugs Are For”

10. “Fault Line”

11. “The Blue”

12. “Right Now”

13. “Block Me Out”

14. “Unsteady”

15. “405”

16. “Two People”

Good Riddance Deluxe is out 6/16 via Interscope. You can pre-save it here.